The John Williams Show Full Podcast 04.13.18: “A Higher Loyalty,” Thomas Jefferson turns 275, Bright Side of Life

Fired FBI Director James Comey wrote a book called, A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership, and only a few have gotten their hands on early copies. Those include Washington Post White House Bureau Chief Philip Rucker, who joins the show to tell John about some of the main themes of the book. John also gives away a four-pack of White Sox tickets on-the-air! Check back all of the regular season for more chances to win. Then, Thomas Jefferson celebrates his 275th birthday, and gives John a lesson about impeachment. Finally, the John Williams Show gives you weekend events to check out, and finds out what’s making you smile today on Bright Side of Life!