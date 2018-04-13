× The creator behind ‘A.P. Bio’: Mike O’Brien

Former Saturday Night Live writer, cast member, and Creator of A.P. Bio, Mike O’Brien joins Bill and Wendy over the phone. Mike talks about how he came up with the show, working with Patton Oswalt, SNL, recovering from skin cancer surgery, and much more.

