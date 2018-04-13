× The Carry Out 4-13-18: “Yu Darvish did not get out of the fifth inning and I want to be the first to say that Arrieta could have done that”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include Michael W. Ferro Jr., the former chairman of Tronc, agreeing to sell all of his shares in the company, fired FBI Director James Comey making the media rounds to promote his new book, President Trump lashing out at Comey on Twitter, President Trump pardoning Scooter Libby, the Cubs losing to the Braves, the White Sox game in Minnesota being postponed due to inclement weather, former Bears back-up QB Mark Sanchez getting suspended for PED use and a new study saying one alcoholic drink a day could shorten your life.

