Steve Stone: "Integrity, if you have it, you like to follow the rules, if you don't, you take steroids and break a bunch of records."

Steve Stone joins the Steve Cochran Show to talk about the beautiful weather in Minnesota right now.  Steve stresses the importance of shortening these games and not letting replays go 4 minutes long.  Stone says that if we do play baseball this weekend in Minnesota, we are looking at an improved Twins team.