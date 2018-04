× Steve Cochran Full Shows 04.13.18: Dream material

It’s Friday and we are ready for the weekend! Dean Richards and Mary Van De Velde break down the all athlete Dancing with the Stars as well as Khloe Kardashian’s new baby. Frank Fontana stops by for a round of Blind Design. Ilyce Glink points out that there isn’t any houses to buy and Lou Manfredini solves Dave’s bird problems. Sandberg has a dream that has Cochran hanging out at the Neiman Marcus shoe department at Northbrook Court.