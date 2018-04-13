× Sports Central, 04.13.18: Glen Kozlowski talks Cam Meredith & a minute with Jason Benetti

WGN Radio’s Adam Hoge & Mark Carman talks with former Bear’s wide receiver Glen Kozlowski on Ryan Pace’s recent decisions and the future of the Bears. Later, Adam spends a few minutes with White Sox play-by-play announcer Jason Benetti talking about Jason’s first homestand and more!

Subscribe to Sports Central on iTunes and Google Play!

Sports Central streams weekdays from 1pm to 2pm CT on WGNRadio.com and the WGN Radio app.