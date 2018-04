× Powell at the Park Podcast, Episode 6: White Sox Postgame Host Adam Hoge, Vine Line’s Gary Cohen on the Cubs

On this week’s episode Kevin talks with Vine Line’s Gary Cohen (7:00) about the Cubs slow start. Then Kevin checks in with WGN Radio White Sox postgame host Adam Hoge (20:31). They talk about the top prospects in the club’s farm system, early impressions of the rebuild, and what has hosting postgame been like for Adam?

Like the podcast? Subscribe for free on iTunes and Google Play!