× Political analyst Charles Lipson: “I think the next big question is whether the United States wants to do something that would provide a safe haven for the people in the country who would like to flee from these war zones”

Political analysts Charles Lipson, Dave Lundy and Chris Robling join Justin to talk about the U.S. (along with France and the U.K.) launching airstrikes in Syria in response to President Bashar Assad’s alleged use of chemical weapons against civilians.

