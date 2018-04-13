× How a Kenyan singer went from barely speaking English to performing with icons | Get to Know: Chai Tulani

Kenyan-born Chicagoan Chai Tulani only spoke Swahili when he was brought to America as a child. He tells ChiPedia it took him years to develop the confidence to embrace his African culture, his unique musical style and all of his idiosyncrasies. Good thing he did. Saturday, April 14th, from 3pm – 6pm, he’ll be performing at the Artist Lounge Open Mic hosted by Dometi Pongo.

But that’s just the warmup.

On Sunday, April 15th, Chai Tulani opens for grammy-award winning artist Wyclef Jean who’ll be performing at the Metro.

In this episode, Chai Tulani opens up about his journey and performs live with his band, the Bomba.

