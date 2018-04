× Equal Pay Day Roundtable

Technori presents a special round table to recognize Equal Pay Day with Chicago women tech leaders. Host Scott Kitun and GoCivic Executive Director Beth Bond host the discussion. Terri Brax, Founder of Women Tech Founders and Ethos CEO Alida Miranda-Wolff join in to share some eye-opening stats to discuss about where Chicago is succeeding and falling short.

