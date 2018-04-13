× Consumer News: Doing Your Taxes on Your Phone, Cryptocurrency Dangers and Cloud Vulnerabilities

Herb Weisbaum is an Emmy award-winning reporter who covers the consumer beat for NBCnews.com.

In this conversation with Nick Digilio, he talks about why you should be wary of doing your taxes on your phone, the dangers that come cryptocurriencies and the vulnerabilities of having your information stored on the cloud.

