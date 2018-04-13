× Congressman Adam Kinzinger on U.S. airstrikes in Syria: “This was absolutely the right thing to do tonight and I’m proud of the president for making the call”

Congressman Adam Kinzinger (R-IL 16) joins Justin to talk about the U.S. launching airstrikes in Syria in response to President Bashar Assad’s alleged use of chemical weapons against civilians.

