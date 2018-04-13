× Bill and Wendy Full Show 4.13.18: Funny Weather Friday

Today’s guests include TV Show Patrol’s Curt Wagner and former Saturday Night Live writer and cast member and Creator of A.P. Bio, Michael O’Brien. Bill and Wendy open the show by talking about the weather. It’s been a real drag lately. They also discuss the story about a Nevada woman who turned down an opportunity to sing the national anthem at a minor league baseball game because she can’t bring her gun. The show continues with Curt Wagner, and he’s got his show of the week, and Michael O’ Brien talks A.P. Bio!

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter and Facebook. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.