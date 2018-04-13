× Aspire to fix problems you’ll stay interested in

If your product fails it means the people failed. That’s the problem Ethos CEO Alida Miranda-Wolf sets out to help companies avoid. Better people means a better business. Miranda-Wolf just came off a three year run at Hyde Park Angels before starting her own company which is currently launching. She’s loaded up with wisdom and she’s ready to share with host Scott Kitun and special co-host Beth Bond from GoCivic.

Get more innovators at Technori.com or on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.