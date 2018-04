× A patient-first health care system is here

CEO Mike Pykosz is building a patient-first approach to health care with Oak Street Health. The centers, spread throughout Chicagoland, focus on medicare patients and underserved communities. 9 out of 10 patients are strongly recommending Oak Street Health services. What sets them apart? Same-day appointments for one.

Get more innovators at Technori.com or on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.