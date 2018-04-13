​”WrestleMania Recap and Trump/WWE Universe Superstar Shakeup Preview,” Episode 75, April 13, 2018

A podcast about the intersections of the worlds of professional wresting and presidential politics hosted by Chris Kelly and Brandon Wetherbee.
What a great Mania! What a long Mania!

Trump’s Superstar Shakeup includes Paul Ryan leaving Congress. The WWE Superstar Shakeup will most likely send Bryan to Raw.

“I have a facility to get rid of negatives very quickly.” -Vince McMahon in the Andre the Giant doc.