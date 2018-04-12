× Wintrust Business Lunch 4/12/18: Renting Out Condos, Retirement Facts, & Highest IL Property Taxes

Real estate is always a hot topic on Thursdays as Steve Bertrand and Ilyce Glink kicked off the show talking about how condo building owners are renting out their units – Ilyce explained why. Bill Geiger reminded listeners how the proper retirement plan can result in a much simpler retirement, and to no ones surprise, Dennis Rodkin explained how a couple counties in Illinois have the highest property taxes in the entire country. He mentioned that someone homeowners are paying close to $25,000 in property taxes per year.