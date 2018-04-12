× Thought Leader Greg Warsek: Refinancing The Willis Tower, The Old Post Office, and Other High Rises

The Associated Bank Thought Leader conversation this week focused on the commercial real estate side of Chicago. Steve Grzanich chatted with Greg Warsek (SVP & Sr. Regional Manager for the Chicago Market for Commercial Real Estate at Associated Bank) to sort through the jumbo refinancing and massive loans for The Willis Tower, The Cubs, and other high rises throughout the city. Steve and Greg also touched on the steady trend of co-living offerings in Fulton Market, Lakeview, and other parts of the city that will surely impact the industry.