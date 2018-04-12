× The Opening Bell 4/12/18: USDA Approved Fridge Cleaning & Food Safety Tips For Spring

Being constantly surrounded by high rises, we can forget about how much these buildings cost. So what happens when The Willis Tower, the old Post Office and associated Cubs buildings need to refinance? Steve Grzanich discussed these major efforts to refinance with the weekly Associated Bank Thought Leader, Greg Warsek (SVP & Sr. Regional Manager for the Chicago Market for Commercial Real Estate at Associated Bank). Adam Ghering (USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service Group) then provided a reminder to spring clean our refrigerators, freezers, and pantries, since foodborne illnesses can result in roughly 128,00 hospitalizations, and 3,000 deaths per year. Adam and Steve discussed the tips consumers can use to help clean their eating and storing spaces for food.