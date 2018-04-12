The Mincing Rascals 04.12.18: Paul Ryan retires, Facebook CEO testifies, Trump acts on Syria, Chicago Tribune

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams and Steve Bertrand of WGN Radio and Eric Zorn, Kristen McQueary and Scott Stantis of the Chicago Tribune. The Rascals debate possible reasons for why Speaker of the House Paul Ryan is not running for re-election. Then, they air out their feelings on Facebook’s compromising the data of 87 million people. Some roll their eyes, wondering why President Trump is acting hypocritically, in issuing a tweet about plans to strike Syria. And, some are indifferent about the Chicago Tribune logo on the Tribune Tower.

Steve recommends Kristen McQueary’s upcoming, new column in the Chicago Tribune

Kristen recommends that you watch Charlie Rose’s interview with Paul Ryan from January 18, 2017

Eric recommends that you read “The Stairwell,” an article in the Chicago Magazine

Scott recommends Chasing New Horizons: Inside the Epic First Mission to Pluto by Alan Stern and David Grinspoon

John recommends that you de-stress by watching the video of the yodeling “Walmart Kid” and Chasing King’s Killer: The Hunt for Martin Luther King, Jr.’s Assassin by James Swanson