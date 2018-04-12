The Mincing Rascals 04.12.18: Paul Ryan retires, Facebook CEO testifies, Trump acts on Syria, Chicago Tribune

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams and Steve Bertrand of WGN Radio and Eric Zorn, Kristen McQueary and Scott Stantis of the Chicago Tribune. The Rascals debate possible reasons for why Speaker of the House Paul Ryan is not running for re-election. Then, they air out their feelings on Facebook’s compromising the data of 87 million people. Some roll their eyes, wondering why President Trump is acting hypocritically, in issuing a tweet about plans to strike Syria. And, some are indifferent about the Chicago Tribune logo on the Tribune Tower.