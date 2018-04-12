× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 04.12.18: A Harrisburg boy yodels his way to Ellen, Mark Bazer previews “The Interview Show,” Zuckerberg testifies

The John Williams Show begins by trying to track down Former President Bill Clinton. Then, “The Interview Show with Mark Bazer” Host Mark Bazer joins the show to help listeners rationalize why House Speaker Paul Ryan has decided not to run for re-election. And, he previews tomorrow’s episode. Finally, John and the team express their feelings on the data breach of Facebook, while listening to clips of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg as he testified to Congress this week.