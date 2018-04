× Steve Cochran Full Show 04.12.18: Night golf with Dave Eanet

It’s going to be spring today, and maybe tomorrow, but not this weekend so get out an enjoy it! Bridget Gainer, Chuck Todd and Pat Brady round out political topics today. Dean Richards gets thrown off by us being on time. An incredible woman, Alisa Roadcup from RefuSHE talks about nurturing refugee women. Paul Konrad joins us from TV to talk nonsense.