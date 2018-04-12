× RefuSHE: Refugee girls are particularly susceptible to exploration

Alisa Roadcup from RefuSHE stopped by the Steve Cochran Show to talk about the amazing work that RefuSHE is doing with refugee girls. Headquartered in Chicago Illinois, RefuSHE is the first and only organization devoted to protecting, nurturing, and empowering unaccompanied and separated refugee girls ages 13 to 23 years old. From countries such as Somalia, Ethiopia, DR Congo, Sudan, Rwanda and Burandi, these girls have fled violence, terrorism, kidnapping and most have lost their families. You can support RefuSHE HERE.