Paul Lisnek’s Behind the Curtain: Trump’s lawyer’s office raided, Syria faces our wrath and Paul Ryan retires; All explored with Democratic strategist and Attorney Richard Gordon

This week, attorney/political strategist Richard Gordon joins Paul to go behind the curtain on the FBI/DOJ raid of Trump attorney Cohen’s law offices and home to confiscate evidence related to possible wrong doing. Was the office “broken into” as the president alleged, is attorney-client privilege dead (as Trump tweeted), and what action might the President take against Syria for its latest chemical attack on its own people? Also, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan announces his retirement. What impact will that have on the November mid-term elections? All of this is discussed and confusion regarding the DOJ’s action is explained. Tune in!