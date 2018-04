× Nick’s Three Dog Night Story + Limited Run Fast Food Items

A triple play Thursday request leads Nick Digilio to share his Three Dog Night story. Then, in honor of Portillo’s reintroducing their Lemon Cake, Nick and listeners discuss the best limited run fast food items.

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our I-Tunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)