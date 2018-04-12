× Movie Critic Blake Stubbs Takes on “A Quiet Place”, Chi’s Waldo Fest, The Real Meaning Behind 420, and Baseball Talk! | Full Show (April 11th)

Tonight Dane Neil and Dino are in for Patti Vasquez. On tonight’s show they welcome Movie Critic Blake Stubbs who takes on the biggest hits in the theater and reviews, “A Quiet Place” and “Ready Player One”. Then, Chicago’s Waldo Fest is happening on April 20th so we bring on owner and proprietor of Dispensary 33, Zachary Zises to discuss the upcoming event and the Real Meaning Behind 420. All this and more!

