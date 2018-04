× Mike Mayer of Mortified

Bill and Wendy speak to director and showrunner of Mortified, Mike Mayer! Mike talks about the history of the series, what is like directing the show, and much more. Mortified is a storytelling series where adults share their most embarrassing childhood artifacts with others, to reveal stories about their lives.



You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter and Facebook. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.