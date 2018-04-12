× Lynne Murphy: The Prodigal Tongue: The Love-Hate Relationship Between American and British English

Bill and Wendy chat with author and Professor of Linguistics Lynne Murphy. Lynne is a Professor of Linguistics at the University of Sussex and Author of ‘The Prodigal Tongue: The Love-Hate Relationship Between American and British English.’ They talk about the special relationship (and rivalry) between British and American English on both sides of the pond, British slang, and much more.



