× Incredible Baby Seal Rescue

While walking along Malibu Beach, hoping to see migratory whales, I came across what I thought was a dead baby seal. In an incredible turn of events, watch to see this baby seal come back to life and to see some heroic wildlife volunteers move into action! In honor of Earth Day this month, check out the Youtube video below and subscribe!

