× Bill and Wendy Full Show 4.12.18: Spring Fever

Today’s guests include Mike Mayer, Director and Showrunner of Mortified, Linguist and Author Lynne Murphy, and Patrick McDonald. Bill and Wendy talk about WGN-TV 70th-anniversary special, Bill Jackson, Mortified, American vs. British slang, movies, and much more.

The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.