× Writing Out Loud with award-winning author Beth Finke

In this ongoing series on The Download, award-winning author, teacher, journalist and NPR commentator Beth Finke joins Justin to discuss her work teaching people how to write their memoir. Tonight’s featured guest is Audrey Mitchell who talks about what made her interested in taking Beth’s class, what she’s learned from researching her genealogy, her life growing up in Bronzeville, graduating from college with honors in her 60’s and how she’s made the transition to teaching a memoir-writing class herself.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio