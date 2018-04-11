× Wintrust Business Lunch 4/11/18: Terry Savage on Facebook and The Tax Deadline

Mark Zuckerberg’s testimony in Washington DC over the past two days has taught the world of the large generational difference in how companies should share data. Steve Bertrand and Terry Savage discussed how this hasn’t been the make or break for the social media company’s stock price so far. The two also touched on the upcoming tax deadline on April 17th and reminded listeners about what to do if they prepaid their property taxes at the end of last year.