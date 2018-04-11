× Will Illinois lawmakers override Governor Rauner’s gun licensing bill veto?

The Daily Line‘s Rae Hodge and A.D. Quig join Justin to break down the top local political stories making news this week including the Illinois Senate approving the federal Equal Rights Amendment, the latest on Governor Rauner’s veto of a gun dealer licensing bill and what aldermen are stepping aside and what aldermen will be running for re-election in 2019.

