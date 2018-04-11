The Opening Bell 4/11/18: Leading Healthier Lives at Chicago Tribune’s PRIME Expo
The Chicago Tribune PRIME Expo is this weekend, focusing on the healthy and active lifestyles of those over the age of 50 with a number of speaking events and seminars covering a range of topics. Steve Grzanich touched on one topic, cancer research, with Elizabeth Jaffee M.D. (President Elect of the American Association for Cancer Research) to preview the research developments, survivor stories and much more. Dr. Victor Romano (Orthopedic Surgeon and Author of “Finding The Source Maximizing Your Results with and without Orthopedic Surgery“) then provided input about healthy lifestyle tips and when to head down the path of orthopedic surgery.