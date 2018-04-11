× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 4-11-18

We have an amazing show to get you through the middle of the week! On tonight’s episode of The Download, world-renowned musician Wyclef Jean chats about his amazing career ahead of his show this weekend at Metro, The Daily Line’s A.D. Quig and Rae Hodge break down the top local political stories we should be paying attention to this week, Lifeway Foods President and CEO Julie Smolyansky chats about her new cookbook, “The Kefir Cookbook: An Ancient Healing Superfood for Modern Life, Recipes from My Family Table and Around the World,” award-winning author Beth Finke is back for another edition of “Writing Out Loud,” Liz Miller, event director for AXPONA, tells us about the largest high-end audio show in North America that is coming to Schaumburg Convention Center this weekend and since it’s Wednesday, we end the show with a visit from The DuPage Picker who is here to evaluate your stuff on “The Swap Meet!”

