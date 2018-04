× Steve Cochran Full Show 04.11.18: Did you fail our drivers test?

Our new friend, 8-year-old, Derrick Brown came by the studio today and he was a great reminder of how positive attitude affects everything. Stop your complaining people, everything can be worse. Roe Conn mocks Steve for not passing his first drivers test. Karen Conti talks Mueller raid and the President calls in to talk about Paul Ryan.