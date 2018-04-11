× Lifeway Foods President and CEO Julie Smolyansky: “We wouldn’t be where we are today if Chicago wasn’t the welcoming city that it is”

Lifeway Foods President and CEO Julie Smolyanksy joins Justin once again to discuss her new cookbook, “The Kefir Cookbook: An Ancient Healing Superfood for Modern Life, Recipes from My Family Table and Around the World.” Julie talks about why the book is part cookbook and part memoir, the importance of kefir to her when she was growing up, how the book is a love letter to Chicago, the way that kefir was used in her house as a kid, the role that her mom played in making Lifeway what it is today, the challenges she had to overcome to become the youngest female CEO of a publicly held firm, how Lifeway has grown under her leadership, how competition is helping the business and the importance of community to Lifeway.

