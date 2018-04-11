× Guth and Huppke on Politics | Worst. Speaker. Ever

It’s Wednesday, and you know the drill. Amy and Rex team up to discuss the latest in politics. On today’s episode, Amy and Rex talk about the great Chicago Tribune. The Chicago Tribune has announced their intent to unionize the newsroom, which would be a first in the paper’s 170-year history. They also talk about Republican Paul Ryan retiring from his position as House Speaker, the DHS‘s “Media Monitoring” plan, Mack Zuckerberg’s Capitol Hill debut, and much more.