× Grammy Award-winning musician Wyclef Jean: “Chicago is like playing home for me”

Acclaimed rapper, musician, educator and actor Wyclef Jean joins Justin once again to talk about his tremendous career, the memories he has of playing in Chicago, the music that influenced him while he was growing up, what makes a song ready for a “Carnival” record, his “Back to School” project, why he is interested in cultivating young artists and his show this weekend at Metro.

