Give scheduling a break and let Shedwool handle it

ShedWool is changing the way employees schedule. CEO Cory Warfield has spent 20 years in the restaurant industry and he’s ready to modernize the organizations. Warfield used to rap and talks about his past in the music industry as well as bootstrapping. Warfield had a negative experience with a Chicago steakhouse and took it upon himself to improve scheduling across many more industries than restaurants.

