× Bill and Wendy Full Show 4.11.18: Oh My Necco Wafers!

Today’s guests include Lisa Heffernan, co-founder of Grown and Flown.com, Dane Neal, and Lance Avery,¬†founder/chef of Big Fork Brands. Bill and Wendy talk about strange gestures, parental pressure on teens, pork jerky, Necco Wafers, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter and Facebook. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.