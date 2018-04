× Weekend Recap + Train Travel + A Slice of Ketchup

Nick Digilio talks with Vic Vaughn and Esmeralda Leon about their long weekends, shares his love of train travel and discusses a new product that serves ketchup in the shape of a cheese slice.

