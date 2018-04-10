× The Opening Bell 4/10/18: The Best Way to Celebrate Equal Pay Day

The startup eco-system in Illinois has boomed in recent years, but what has caused this flourishing of small businesses? Steve Grzanich discussed the recent study behind this with Mark Harris (President and CEO of The Illinois Science and Technology Coalition) about how Illinois is on the up and up. Kate Nielson (Sr. Policy Manager at The American Association of University Women) then provided perspective about how much of a pay gap that still exist today and what needs to be done to help bring awareness to Equal Pay Day. For every dollar a white male makes, a Latina woman only makes 49 cents.