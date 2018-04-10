× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 4-10-18

We have a tremendous show for your Tuesday! On tonight’s episode of The Download, Justin chats with Elise and Lori Lefcourt about UniCreamer and their effort to disrupt the coffee creamer business, Gateway Foundation President and CEO Dr. Thomas Britton discusses the opioid crisis and what needs to be done to combat it, SNL alum Horatio Sanz and actor Joe Nunez talk about the Chicago Cubs home opener, life in Los Angeles and Horatio’s appearance this week at the SNL exhibit at the Museum of Broadcast Communications and since it’s Tuesday, we end the show with “The Worst,” where we complain about the worst things in society…for prizes!

