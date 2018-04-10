WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 10: Facebook co-founder, Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before a combined Senate Judiciary and Commerce committee hearing in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill April 10, 2018 in Washington, DC. Zuckerberg, 33, was called to testify after it was reported that 87 million Facebook users had their personal information harvested by Cambridge Analytica, a British political consulting firm linked to the Trump campaign. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
The Carry Out 4-10-18: “Can I play devil’s advocate or is it just more fun for all of us to beat up on a guy who probably went to Men’s Warehouse and asked for a hoodie-suit?”
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 10: Facebook co-founder, Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before a combined Senate Judiciary and Commerce committee hearing in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill April 10, 2018 in Washington, DC. Zuckerberg, 33, was called to testify after it was reported that 87 million Facebook users had their personal information harvested by Cambridge Analytica, a British political consulting firm linked to the Trump campaign. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include the continuing saga surrounding the FBI raid of President Trump’s personal lawyer, lawmakers back in Springfield for the Spring Legislative session, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg testifying before Congress, the Cubs losing their home opener to the Pirates, the White Sox losing another one to the Rays, the Bulls losing to the Nets and Riverside police arresting a woman who had DUI arrests across six states.
Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio