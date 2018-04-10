× The Carry Out 4-10-18: “Can I play devil’s advocate or is it just more fun for all of us to beat up on a guy who probably went to Men’s Warehouse and asked for a hoodie-suit?”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include the continuing saga surrounding the FBI raid of President Trump’s personal lawyer, lawmakers back in Springfield for the Spring Legislative session, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg testifying before Congress, the Cubs losing their home opener to the Pirates, the White Sox losing another one to the Rays, the Bulls losing to the Nets and Riverside police arresting a woman who had DUI arrests across six states.

