#TechTuesday with CNET's Ashley Esqueda: Get a Password Manager

It’s Tech Tuesday! This week, Bill and Wendy are joined by CNET TV Senior Editor, Ashley Esqueda! They talk about Facebook’s privacy policy issues, Cambridge Analytica, password managers, and much more.

The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.