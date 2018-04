× Steve Cochran Full Show 04.10.18: We see you spring

What a show! Amazing Kid of the Week, Kate K., who is raising money for clean water. Our favorite CPA Louis Sands from Sikich stopped by, one week before the April 17th tax deadline to talk extensions and deductions. CNN’s Michael Zeldin explains the Mueller/Trump raid. Former Temptation, Louis Price, made us all swoon and Big O solves all of the worlds problems.