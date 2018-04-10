× Former Chicago Bears receiver Rashied Davis talks ‘Chef Bowl 2018’, Saturday Place, and football

Former Chicago Bears receiver Rashied Davis joins Bill and Wendy to talk about ‘Chef Bowl 2018’. Davis will be hosting the ‘Chef Bowl’ fundraiser on April 15th at Kings Dining & Entertainment in Lincoln Park.

The event will bring together some of Chicago’s top chefs for a day of bowling and food. All of the proceeds will go to benefit Rashied’s charity, Saturday Place.

To learn more about Saturday Place or to purchase your tickets to ‘Chef Bowl 2018’, visit, www.saturdayplace.org/chef-bowl-2018-event/.

