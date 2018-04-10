× Gateway Foundation President and CEO Dr. Thomas Britton: “Opiates as the primary drug of use currently has really changed the scope of addiction in the country”

Gateway Foundation President President and CEO Dr. Thomas Britton joins Justin to discuss the opioid epidemic and what we can do as a society to combat it. Dr. Britton talks about how opiates have changed the scope of addiction in the country, the various ways to treat addiction, how the opioid epidemic is a public health crisis rather than a criminal problem and why changing public opinion about the opioid crisis can lead to policy change. Dr. Britton and Justin are also joined by Spencer (last name withheld) who tells his compelling story of abuse, addiction and recovery.

