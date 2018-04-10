× How UniCreamer is changing the game of powdered coffee creamers

It’s Tuesday night so that means we have another episode of “The Download on Chicago Business” sponsored by Signature Bank. Tonight, Justin speaks with sisters Elise and Lori Lefcourt about their goal to disrupt the coffee creamer business. Elise and Lori talk about creating UniCreamer, why they put this product on the market, the audience they are targeting for the product, the importance of hustling when starting a new business, why intelligent branding and marketing is imperative to the success of the product, the challenge of fundraising for UniCreamer and their ultimate mission of providing vegan, natural deliciousness with everyday health benefits to people while giving back to animal welfare and the planet.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio